Brazil’s Rodrygo alleges racist insults after on-field quarrel with Messi

Sao Paulo, Nov 24 (EFE).- Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes has alleged that he received racist insults on his social networks in recent days after getting into a fight with Lionel Messi during Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina at the Maracana.

In the winger’s last post, dated Nov. 11, dozens of users reproached him for calling the Argentine players “cowards” for leaving the field after fans of both teams engaged in a squabble in the stadium stands.

Dozens of comments in the post had racist overtones with monkey and banana emoticons.

“The racists are always on duty. My social media has been invaded with insults and all sorts of nonsense,” Rodrygo said in an Instagram post, condemning the racist remarks.

“If we don’t do what they want, if we don’t behave like they think we should, if we wear something that bothers them, if we don’t bow our heads when attacked, if we occupy spaces they think are theirs, the racists will move into action with their criminal behavior,” said the Brazilian international.

The match between Brazil and Argentina in the sixth round of South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup began almost half an hour late due to the brawl between both fans, which forced the police to intervene.

Argentina players went back to their locker room and returned to the Maracana pitch 17 minutes later, only after the situation was brought under control.

During the match, Rodrygo and Messi had a clash in which, according to the Argentine radio station TyC Sports, the Brazilian called the Argentine footballers “cowards.”

According to the same media, Messi grabbed the former Santos player by the neck, reminding him who the “world champions” were and telling the player to “shut his mouth.”

Argentina won 0-1 in what was Brazil’s first-ever home defeat in a World Cup qualifier. EFE

