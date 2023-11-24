Djokovic says to British fans: ‘Learn to behave’

Málaga, Nov 23 (EFE).- Novak Djokovic talked in a press conference about the the behavior of a section of English fans during his match against Cameron Norrie (6-4, 6-4), a victory that put Serbia in the semifinals of the Davis Cup.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates his victory over Cameron Norrie of Great Britain following their singles tennis match of the 2023 Davis Cup Final 8 quarterfinals between the Serbia and Great Britain in Malaga, Spain, 23 November 2023. EFE-EPA/Jorge Zapata

Serbia’s 2-0 win over Great Britain was special to him, not only because it put his country in the semi-finals against Italy but also because of the support from his parents, brother, and a few friends. “They give me the energy I need,” he said with a smile.

“It’s an absolute honor to represent your country and a great responsibility. We have spent these days with the team remembering how the 2010 victory helped our careers. I take Davis Cup very seriously and I hope we continue to progress,” he added.

There was a controversial moment in the match when a British fan mockingly counted every bounce of the ball during a serve.

The Serb saved set point (6-4) and dedicated it to the fan by putting his finger to his ear in the classic “I can’t hear you” gesture. He then blew him a kiss.

After the match, while speaking into the Davis Cup microphone, the British fans interrupted him by shouting, to which Novak replied: “Yes, yes, go on. I’ll be able to sleep tonight, so show some respect.”

He described the episode in a press conference as disrespectful. “It’s normal that fans step over the line and in the heat of the moment you react too and in a way show that you don’t allow this kind of behavior.”

On Saturday, Serbia will take on Italy from 12:00 and “Nole” will meet Sinner again: “Third time in a bit more than a week, it’s gonna be great for tennis fans and for both Italian sports tennis fans and Serbia, and here also in Malaga,” said Djokovic.

“The experience helps me to control my nerves and the pressure. It’s a good problem to have, the pressure motivates me. It forces me to concentrate. Playing for my country is probably the thing that motivates me the most,” concluded the Serb, who now needs to rest in order to be ready for Saturday. EFE

afl/dgp/ics