Griezmann leads Atletico Madrid to 1-0 win over Mallorca

Madrid, Nov 25 (EFE).- Frenchman Antoine Griezmann’s header in the 64th minute sealed Atletico Madrid’s 1-0 win over Mallorca at the Metropolitano Stadium on matchday 14 of the LaLiga tournament on Saturday.

Atletico Madrid´s midfielder Koke Resurreccion in action during the Spanish LaLiga EA Sports match between Atletico Madrid and RCD Mallorca at Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, 25 November 2023. EFE-EPA/Sergio Perez

Griezmann’s perfect header off a long diagonal cross from Mario Hermoso flew over the goalkeeper, Predrag Rajković, to find the back of the net, giving his team a much needed goal after a lackluster first half.

Atletico Madrid´s forward Angel Correa (R) in action against Jose Copete (L) of RCD Mallorca during the Spanish LaLiga EA Sports match between Atletico Madrid and RCD Mallorca at Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, 25 November 2023. EFE-EPA/Sergio Perez

Visitors Mallorca failed to equalize despite having some good scoring opportunities in the final stages.

Atletico Madrid´s striker Alvaro Morata (L) in action against Serbian Matija Nastasic (R) of RCD Mallorca during the Spanish LaLiga EA Sports match between Atletico Madrid and RCD Mallorca at Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, 25 November 2023. EFE-EPA/Sergio Perez

Griezmann is now three goals away from equaling Luis Aragones’s record as Atletico’s all-time top scorer with 173.

Meanwhile, Koke, who was replaced in the second half by Rodrigo de Paul, made his 600th appearance for Atletico and was given a standing ovation by the fans.

With the win, Atletico are placed third in the standings with 31 points, with a game in hand, three behind leaders Girona while 17th-placed Mallorca have nine points. EFE

jl-id/pd