Italy’s Sinner seals Davis Cup

Malaga, Spain, Nov 26 (EFE) – Jannik Sinner sealed the second Davis Cup title in Italian history after beating Alex de Miñaur (6-3 and 6-0).

The players of the Italian tennis team celebrate their victory after the match that Jannik Sinner played against Álex de Minaur of the Australian team during the Finals of the Davis Cup, at the José María Martín Carpena Sports Palace in Málaga, South Spain, 26 November 2023. EFE-EPA/Daniel Perez

There was no need to play the doubles. With two singles, Italy regained a supremacy not seen since 1976, when it won the Salad Bowl for the first and only time.

Sinner, the 22-year-old player from San Candido, consolidated his dominance during the circuit and became Itay’s leader in the tournament.

With maturity, he resisted the momentum of the world number one, Novak Djokovic, whom he beat twice in two weeks, three times if you count the doubles.

Sinner had already given de Miñaur a run for his money, beating him four times, including once this season in Toronto.

The Spanish-Australian, ranked twelfth in the world, lowered his arms after losing the first set, the only one in which he showed any resistance.

Then he gave way to the Italian, who accelerated towards the final success, finishing the match in one hour and twenty-two minutes.

Italy’s Davis Cup title adds to the reputation of the world’s fourth-ranked player, who has ten other titles to his credit.

Four of them achieved in 2023, at the Masters 1000 in Canada, Montpellier, Vienna and Beijing. Added to three other finals: last week’s ATP Finals and the Masters 1000 in Miami and Rotterdam.

Sinner’s victory rounded out the work of Matteo Arnaldi in the first singles, who completed a laborious job against Alexei Popyrin, defeating him 7-5, 2-6, 6-4.

Sinner leads a team consisting of Lorenzo Musetti, Arnaldi, Lorenzo Sonego and Simone Bolelli and is captained by Filippo Volandri.

The Davis Cup was the crown for an Italian team full of talent, with one of the best generations in its history, regaining the world dominance it held for the only time in 1976. EFE

