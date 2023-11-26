Sinner beats Djokovic twice to lead Italy into Davis Cup final

Málaga, Spain, Nov 25 (EFE).- World No. 4 Jannik Sinner of Italy defeated Serbian world no. 1 Novak Djokovic, first in the singles and then in the doubles of the Davis Cup to set up a clash with Australia in the final.

The Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner reacts against Serbian player Novak Djokovic during the Davis Cup play off match, at the Jose Maria Martin Carpena sports palace in Malaga, South Spain, 25 November 2023. EFE-EPA/Jorge Zapata

After losing recently to Djokovic in the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy’s Sinner had his revenge with a 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 win against Djokovic in the singles match and a 6-3, 6-4 win in the doubles alongside Lorenzo Sonego.

The Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic in action against Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner, during the Davis Cup play off match, at the Jose Maria Martin Carpena sports palace in Malaga, South Spain, 25 November 2023. EFE-EPA/Daniel Perez

Sinner broke his opponent early in the first set to take a 2-1 lead.

Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner during the doubles match against Serbian national team players Novak Djokovic and Miomir Kecmanovic, of the Davis Cup semi-final at the Sports Palace José María Martín Carpena from Malaga, South Spain, 25 November 2023. EFE-EPA/Jorge Zapara

He then held his serve and broke Djokovic again to pull ahead 4-1.

Serbian national team players Novak Djokovic (L) and Miomir Kecmanovic before a doubles match against Italy national team players Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Sonego, of the Davis Cup semi-final at the Sports Palace José María Martín Carpena from Malaga, South Spain, 25 November 2023. EFE-EPA/Jorge Zapara

The Italian went on to take the first set 6-2 in just 37 minutes.

Djokovic fought back in the second set to break Sinner and take the score to 3-1.

He sealed the set 6-2 with another break, forcing a decider.

The third set was more evenly matched as both held their serves and the score went to 4-4.

The Serb then pulled ahead and seemed poised to win the match with the score at 5-4, 0-40 but Sinner won five consecutive points to save his serve.

He then broke Djokovic to go ahead 6-5 before sealing his victory.

Thirty minutes later, the two players faced each other again in the doubles.

Playing alongside Lorenzo Sonego, Sinner defeated the duo of Djokovic and Miomir Kecmanovic 6-3, 6-4 to put Italy in Sunday’s final for the first time in 25 years. EFE

afl/pd