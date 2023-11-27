Rodrygo double gives Real Madrid a boost in La Liga

Madrid, Nov 26 (EFE).- Brazilian Rodrygo Goes, who was initially not supposed to play but finally entered the starting lineup due to Brahim Díaz’s illness, led Real Madrid to a 3-0 victory away in Cadiz to put them provisionally on top of the La Liga table on Sunday.

Real Madrid CF’s Rodrygo in action to score the 0-1 lead during a Spanish LaLiga EA Sports match between Cadiz CF and Real Madrid at Nuevo Mirandilla stadium in Cadiz, southern Spain, 26 November 2023. EFE-EPA/Roman Rios

Rodrygo returned from Brazil’s matches in the South American World Cup qualifiers with some discomfort in his right knee, and Real’s Italian Carlo Ancelotti initially chose to keep him on the bench before Brahim’s illness forced him to alter the plan.

Cadiz CF’s Raul Alcaraz (2-R) in action against Real Madrid CF’s Jude Bellingham (2-L) during a Spanish LaLiga EA Sports match between Cadiz CF and Real Madrid at Nuevo Mirandilla stadium in Cadiz, southern Spain, 26 November 2023. EFE-EPA/Roman Rios

Far from showing the sign of wear and tear, Rodrygo proved to be decisive, scoring two magnificent goals in 14 minutes and 64 minutes to silence Cadiz, which offered a much more open match than expected against a Real side devastated by the losses of several regular starters due to injury.

Real Sociedad’s Nigerian striker Sadiq Umar (R) fights for possession with Sevilla defender Sergio Ramos during their Spanish LaLiga EA Sports matchday 14 match between Real Sociedad and Sevilla FC, at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian, Northern Spain, 26 November 2023. EFE-EPA/Juan Herrero

Real received another boost late into the contest, with Englishman Jude Bellingham returning to goal with his 74-minute strike.

Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri (C) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goalduring their Spanish LaLiga EA Sports matchday 14 match between Real Sociedad and Sevilla FC, at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian, Northern Spain, 26 November 2023. EFE-EPA/Juan Herrero

The result put Ancelotti’s team one point ahead of Girona and Atletico de Madrid, both with one game less. Barcelona are in third place, trailing Real by four points.

Real Sociedad are placed in fourth position, also provisionally, waiting for the outcome of Athletic Club’s match against Girona after a 2-1 win over Sevilla.

In a game to forget, Sevilla’s Serbian goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic put the ball into his goal before Nigerian Umar Sadiq struck with a spectacular shot from almost 30 meters to double the advantage for Sociedad.

Sevilla improved after the break, reducing the margin with a header from Youssef En-Nesyri that went in after taking a deflection off Robin Le Normand.

Sevilla’s problem compounded after Sergio Ramos and Jesus Navas received straight red cards in the closing minutes for a foul and a protest against the referee’s decision.

The defeat has aggravated the problem for Sevilla, which drew their last five games and have not won a game in La Liga since Sep. 26. EFE

jap/am