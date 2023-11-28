After three years, Barcelona returns to the round of 16

Alex Gutierrez Paez

Barcelona, Spain, Nov 28 (EFE). – Thousands of Portuguese fans, with chants and flares in Plaza España, on Tuesday anticipated a bitter night for Barcelona, for whom only a victory was enough to confirm their place in the Champions League’s round of 16.

The Catalans still remember the fateful elimination in the Europa League against Eintracht Frankfurt, which was unusual not only because the Catalan team started as favorites, but also because of the presence of so many German fans at the Camp Nou.

However, unlike in recent games, Barça started with enthusiasm, warning with an early shot from Raphael Dias ‘Raphinha’ and trying to play more simply, something Xavi Hernández had been asking for in recent games.

FC Barcelona’s Raphinha in action during the UEFA Champions League group H soccer match between FC Barcelona and FC Porto, in Barcelona, Spain, 28 November 2023. EFE/ Alejandro Garcia

Pepê’s goal on the half-hour mark did little to dampen the joy of the home fans, although Xavi Hernandez’s team responded quickly through Joao Cancelo, who was virtually on the left wing and scored the equalizer after a great individual play.

Joy returned to the Montjuïc, interrupted only by the whistling of Pepe, who was reunited with the fans of his eternal enemy during his ten seasons as a Real Madrid player.

FC Barcelona’s players in action against FC Porto’s Pepe Aquino (R) during the UEFA Champions League group H soccer match between FC Barcelona and FC Porto, in Barcelona, Spain, 28 November 2023. EFE/ Alejandro Garcia

From the equalizer, Barça dominated the duel and changed its face in the first moments of the second half, which once again activated the fans, unaccustomed to such an offensive Barça after the bad feelings of team’s last appearances.

In the 57th minute, the combination between the Joaos ended with the third goal of the season by Félix, who had not scored in a Barça shirt for two months, since he did so against Antwerp.

Barcelona’s defender Alex Balde (L) ina action against Porto’s Francisco Conceiçao (R) during the UEFA Champions League group H soccer match between FC Barcelona and FC Porto, in Barcelona, Spain, 28 November 2023. EFE/Alberto Estevez

The Catalan club’s last appearance in the round of 16 of the Champions League was in the 2020-2021 season, when they were eliminated by PSG in the same stage of the competition.

Since then, the Blaugranas have been eliminated in the group stage in the following two seasons and have been relegated to the Europa League, a trophy they have not been able to add to their collection after being eliminated in the quarterfinals and round of 16, respectively.

This passage to the next round of the Champions League is not only a sporting and economic stimulus – they will earn 9.6 million euros for their classification – but also a boost to their self-esteem in the face of the next league games against Atletico de Madrid and Girona at home, this time with their fans motivated. EFE

The FC Barcelona players, the Dutch midfielder Frekie de Jong and Iñaki Peña, celebrate the victory of the Blaugrana team at the end of the Champions League group stage match that FC Barcelona and Porto played today, November 28,2023, at the Olympic Stadium. of Montjuic. EFE/Alberto Estevez.

agp/mcd