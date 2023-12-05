Real’s Bellingham receives ‘Golden Boy’ award

Turin, Italy Dec 5 (EFE).- Real Madrid’s English midfielder Jude Bellingham received the ‘Golden Boy 2023’ award for the greatest under-21 talent of the year at a gala organized by the Italian newspaper ‘Tuttosport’ in Turin on Monday.

Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham (R) in action against Granada’s Ricard Sanchez during a Spanish LaLiga EA Sports match between Real Madrid and Granada CF at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, 02 December 2023. EFE-EPA/Mariscal

Bellingham inherited the trophy that was won by Barcelona’s Spanish midfielder Pablo Páez Gavira ‘Gavi’ last year.

Real Madrid director of institutional relations Emilio Butragueno and his mother were among others to accompany the player to the award ceremony in the Italian city.

It was a double delight for Bellingham, the first Real Madrid player to receive the trophy, who also received the people’s choice ‘Golden Boy Web’ award voted by Tuttosport website users.

Real’s Linda Caicedo received the Golden Girl 2023 award, while rival Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmatí picked up the Golden Player Woman award, and Lamine Yamal received the Youngest 2023 accolade.

Bellingham credited his teammates for helping him win the award.

“This is something I have also earned by playing with great players. It is something I have learned since I started at Birmingham,” he said at the award ceremony, calling himself “fortunate” to be able to play with great players.

“It’s incredible to hear the praise, but I don’t agree with being the best. What counts for me is helping. I try to improve game by game, and I’m focused on being the best, but there’s still a way to go,” he added.

Bellingham won the award ahead of Bayern Munich’s German midfielder Jamal Musiala and Leipzig’s Dutch midfielder Xavi Simons with record votes, as 45 out of 50 judges gave him the highest mark and the remaining five the second highest marks.

Bellingham’s scored 15 goals in 17 games to create a big impact in Real since moving to the club this season.

Lionel Messi, Wayne Rooney, Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe are also former Golden Boy winners. EFE

tfc/am