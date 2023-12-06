Rice injury-time header gives Arsenal win in seven-goal thriller

London, Dec 6 (EFE).- Declan Rice repaid some of the money that Arsenal spent to make him the most expensive footballer in British football history by scoring an injury-time winner to hand the side a 3-4 win over Luton Town on Tuesday.

Declan Rice (L) of Arsenal takes a shot in front of Tahith Chong of Luton during the English Premier League match between Luton Town and Arsenal in Luton, Britain, 05 December 2023. EFE-EPA/VINCE MIGNOTT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Rice headed home from what appeared to be the last cross of the game in the 97th minute, completing the Arsenal comeback to keep Mikel Arteta’s men on top of the English Premier League with 36 points from 15 matches.

Ross Barkley (L) of Luton in action against Gabriel Jesus of Arsenal during the English Premier League match between Luton Town and Arsenal in Luton, Britain, 05 December 2023. EFE-EPA/VINCE MIGNOTT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Arsenal, aware of the difficulty of this stadium, where the hosts made teams like Liverpool and Tottenham struggle, kept their fingers crossed when Gabriel Martinelli took advantage of a misplay after 20 minutes to break the deadlock.

Ross Barkley (L) of Luton in action against Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal during the English Premier League match between Luton Town and Arsenal in Luton, Britain, 05 December 2023. EFE-EPA/VINCE MIGNOTT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

While Spurs only won by a solitary goal, Liverpool had to rely on an extra-time goal from Luis Diaz to settle for a draw at the smallest stadium in the Premier League.

Gabriel Osho (R) of Luton in action against Leandro Trossard of Arsenal during the English Premier League match between Luton Town and Arsenal in Luton, Britain, 05 December 2023. EFE-EPA/VINCE MIGNOTT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Gabriel Osho’s equalizer with a header from a corner kick five minutes ago must have given Arsenal coach Arteta some headaches and it continued until Gabriel Jesus scored just before the break to restore the lead.

Arsenal’s Spanish goalkeeper David Raya made two costly mistakes at the start of the second half that not only allowed Luton to equalize the match but also put them in the lead, raising tension in the visiting camp.

Raya first went wrong on a corner, and Elijah Adebayo beat him to the shot to score in the 49th minute, and eight minutes later he missed a shot from Ross Barkley for Luton’s third goal, making the home side fantasize about victory.

The home side’s excitement, however, was short-lived as Kyle Havertz’s third goal in four games, this time from a pass of Gabriel Jesus, squared off the contest in the hour-mark.

With half an hour left, Arsenal did their best to go for the victory, but Luton, clearing cross after cross, held on and made an escape with a point look like a strong possibility.

However, as it happened a few weeks ago against Liverpool, when the entire Kenilworth Road was awaiting the final whistle, Rice threw cold water at the last minute after a great game.

Martin Odegaard put in a last-gasp cross that found the head of Rice, and the English player’s header aligned with the goal, ending Luton’s fairy tale.

The Gunners left the field six points ahead of Manchester City and five points ahead of Liverpool, while Luton remained stuck on 17th with nine points, two more than Everton and Burnley and four more than Sheffield United at the bottom. EFE

