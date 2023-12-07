Luis Suarez says goodbye to Brazil with a double and league runner-up title

Sao Paulo, Dec 7 (EFE).- Uruguayan international Luis Suarez played his last game in the Brazilian league on Wednesday and scored two goals in Gremio’s 2-3 victory over Fluminense, which ensured the runners-up title for the Porto Alegre team.

The former Barcelona and Atletico de Madrid player equalized the score in the 41st minute after a pass from Paraguayan Mathias Villasanti.

Suerez’s second goal was a result of a penalty he earned in the 63rd minute, which proved to be decisive in the contest.

The goal raised Suarez’s tally to 17, helping him finish the competition as the second-highest scorer, jointly with Tiquinho Soares of Botafogo, three behind Paulinho of Atletico Mineiro.

Suarez, who is linked to move to Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami in 2024, was coy about this future after the match.

“It’s perfect to end the year with Gremio because of everything that has happened,” Suarez said after the match.

“Closing a year at the Maracaná, the temple of world football, without having scored yet at the Maracana, I think it has been great,” Suárez celebrated at the end of the match in statements to TV Globo.

The Uruguayan recalled the efforts Gremio made to satisfy its fans, having returned from the second division with no renowned players at its disposal.

“My wife told me yesterday: ‘Go and have a lot of fun, because you deserve it for the year you’ve had in Brazil.’ That’s what I did today, I came to enjoy, have fun, score goals and help Gremio to return to the Libertadores,” said Suarez.

Suarez scored 29 goals and made 17 assists in all the tournaments played with Gremio this year, a feat that earned him a recall to the Uruguay national team.

Real Madrid-bound Endrick scored in a 1-1 draw for Palmeiras against Cruzeiro, guiding the side to a record-extending 12th title in Brazil’s Serie A.

Pele and Neymar’s former club, Santos, was relegated for the first time following their 2-1 home loss to Fortaleza in the final round of the league. EFE

