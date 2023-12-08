Brazil get tough draw in Copa America, Uruguay line up with US

Miami, US, Dec 7 (EFE).- World champions Argentina were drawn with Peru, Chile, and either Canada or Trinidad and Tobago in Group A of the 2024 Copa America on Thursday.

Argentina’s national soccer team coach Lionel Sebastian Scaloni holds the CONMEBOL Cup during the Copa America 2024 group stage draw ceremony in Miami, Florida, US, 07 December 2023. EFE-EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Brazil were handed a tough in the draw ceremony held in Miami, United States, with Colombia, Paraguay, and either Costa Rica or Honduras joining the five-time world champions in Group D.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during the Copa America 2024 group stage draw ceremony in Miami, Florida, US, 07 December 2023. EFE-EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

The most equal group on paper is Group B, with Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela, and Jamaica, while the hosts United States were lined up in Group C, with Uruguay, Panama, and Bolivia.

The 2024 Copa America will begin on June 20 in Atlanta and end on July 14 in Miami.

Sixteen teams will participate in the competition, including Lionel Messi’s Argentina, who will be defending the title they won in 2021.

It was precisely the Argentine coach, Lionel Scaloni, who brought the Copa America to the stage of the James L. Knight Center in Miami.

He did so before important personalities from the world of football, such as FIFA president Gianni Infantino, CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez, and Concacaf president Victor Montagliani, took to the stage.

Brazilian Ronaldinho, Paraguayan Roque Santa Cruz, Mexican Jorge Campos, and Argentine Javier Zanetti also attended the draw ceremony.

Uruguay, placed in the second pot, was potentially the team that could create a ‘group’ of death, but in the end, the draw appeared balanced for most sides.

“It was complicated,” Roque Santa Cruz acknowledged with a smile after his Paraguay team was drawn with Brazil and Colombia.

While Argentina will be the favorite team to win their group, the hosts, US, will have to battle for the honor against A resurgent Uruguay.

The first two teams from each group will advance to the quarterfinals.

The 48th edition of this competition will bring together 16 national teams—six guests from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean—for the second time in its history.

Group A: Argentina, Peru, Chile, Concacaf 5 (Canada or Trinidad or Tobago)

Group B: Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela, and Jamaica.

Group C: United States, Uruguay, Panama, Bolivia.

Group D: Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay, and Concacaf 6 (Costa Rica or Honduras).

am/am