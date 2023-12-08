Messi’s Inter Miami to travel to Hong Kong in February

Miami, US, Dec 7 (EFE).- Inter Miami announced on Thursday that it would travel to Hong Kong in February for its first international tour as part of the club’s preparation for the 2024 Major League Soccer season.

The Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner and World Cup Champion, Lionel Messi holds the Inter Miami CF Jersey (C) next to Inter Miami CF Managing Owner Jorge Mas (L), Jose Mas, and Inter Miami CF Co-Owner David Beckham (R) during the ‘La PresentaSion’ event hosted by Inter Miami CF at the Inter Miami CF and DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, US, 16 July 2023. EFE-EPA FILE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

“Inter Miami CF announced today that it will travel to Asia this upcoming February for the club’s first-ever international tour. The team will play a match in Hong Kong, taking on the Hong Kong team, as part of the tour,” the Florida club said in a statement.

Inter Miami made history in summer by signing Argentine World Cup winner Lionel Messi before strengthening its squad by roping in Spaniards, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

The arrival of Messi helped the club win its first title in history, the Leagues Cup.

The club is now aiming to return to the playoff round next season after being left out of the position this year.

“We’re very excited to be visiting Hong Kong and indeed Asia for the very first time. From the very beginning we set out to be a global club at Inter Miami. This is a wonderful opportunity to do just that; we hope to enthuse and inspire new Inter Miami fans in Hong Kong and across Asia who share our passion for football,” said club owner Jorge Mas.

“Hong Kong is a beautiful city with a great sports scene,” added Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham. “Throughout my career, I have spent a lot of time in Asia – I am so pleased to have the opportunity to bring Inter Miami to play our first international tour match in this fantastic city.” EFE

am/am