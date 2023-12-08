Tottenham throw lead again to lose to Hammers

Sports Desk, Dec 8 ( EFE)- Tottenham Hotspur threw away a lead for the fifth consecutive game to suffer a 1-2 defeat to London rivals West Ham United at home ground in the English Premier League on Thursday.

Cristian Romero (R) of Tottenham gestures during the English Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United in London, Britain, 07 December 2023. EFE-EPA/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Argentine World Cup winner Cristian Romero gave Tottenham a lead in the early first half in a phase when they held nearly 90 percent ball possession.

However, West Ham slowly returned to the contest, with Jarrod Bowen scoring shortly after half-time.

James Ward-Prowse completed the turnaround for West Ham in the 74th minute.

The defeat meant Tottenham remained stuck at 27 points from 15 matches, ahead of Manchester United only by a goal difference in fifth place of the table.

Newcastle United were earlier crushed to a 0-3 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park, which kept them in seventh place with 26 points.

Dwight McNeil, Abdoulaye Doucoure, and Beto scored in the final 11 minutes to take Everton out of the relegation zone despite a 10-point deduction by an independent commission for breaches of financial rules.

Arsenal are leading the points table with 34 points in one of the most competitive leagues in the world after the end of 15 rounds. EFE

