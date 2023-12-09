Clinical Bournemouth hammer Man U 3-0 at Old Trafford

Sports Desk, Dec 9 (EFE).- Bournemouth won at Old Trafford for the first time ever as they embarrassed Manchester United 3-0 on Saturday.

The score and manner of the defeat is sure to pile more pressure on United manager Erik Ten Hag, whose future has been called into question in recent weeks after a poor start to the season.

Erik ten Hag, manager of Manchester United, reacts during the English Premier League match between Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth in Manchester, Britain, 09 December 2023. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Dominic Solanke’s deft finish after a poor giveaway handed the visitors a 5th minute lead, allowing the Cherries to defend in a low block that United struggled to break down.

The Red Devils dominated possession and created some good openings, but poor finishing and a lack of composure let them down.

As an increasingly desperate United pressed for an equalizer, Bournemouth struck twice in five minutes midway through the second half to settle the match.

Bruno Fernades of Manchester United (R) in action with Lewis Cook of AFC Bournemouth during the English Premier League match between Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth in Manchester, Britain, 09 December 2023. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Substitute Philip Billing nodded in after Bournemouth capitalized on another error from the home defense, before an unmarked Marcos Senesi headed in from a corner.

The visitors thought they had added a fourth goal in injury time but the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) ruled it out because of a handball.

The latest defeat in a disappointing season for United leaves them in 6th, while 13th placed Bournemouth are resurgent after a difficult start to the campaign. EFE

spo-ks