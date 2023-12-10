Morata, Correa score as Atletico hold on to beat Almeria

Madrid, Dec 10 (EFE).- First half goals from Alvaro Morata and Angel Correa lifted Atletico Madrid to a 2-1 home against Almeria on Sunday.

After Antoine Griezmann saw an early effort ruled out for offside, Morata opened the scoring on 17 minutes with a tidy finish after rounding the goalkeeper.

Atletico de Madrid´s Angel Correa (4 R), celebrates his goal against Almería, during spanish LaLiga soccer match at Civitas Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, 10 December 2023.- EFE/Chema Moya

Correa added the second minutes later when he tapped in from Marcos Llorente’s cross.

Atletico were rampant, and should have put the game to bed during the first half.

Atletico de Madrid´s Antoine Griezmann vies for the ball against Almeria’ Sergio Akieme during Spanish LaLiga soccer match at Civitas Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, 10 December 2023.- EFE/Chema Moya

But they were passive after half-time, allowing Almeria back into the match on the hour when Leo Baptistao scored after Jan Oblak had parried Alejandro Pozo’s deflected shot.

That set up a tense finish to the game, but Atletico held on for the win.

The Colchoneros are third, five points behind league leaders Real Madrid, while Almeria are rock bottom having lost four the last five. EFE

spo-ks