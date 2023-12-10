Silva, Grealish score as City fight back to beat Luton

Sports Desk, Dec 10 (EFE).- Manchester City staged a second half comeback away at Luton to deny the Premier League newcomers a famous win.

Luton (United Kingdom), 10/12/2023.- Bernardo Silva (R) of Manchester City celebrates with teammates after scoring the 1-1 equalising goal during the English Premier League match between Luton Town and Manchester City in Luton, Britain, 10 December 2023. EFE/EPA/VINCE MIGNOTT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Luton took the lead, against the run of play, at the end of the first half, when Elijah Adebayo nodded in Andros Townsend’s cross.

Bernardo Silva equalized with a curled left-footed shot from the edge of the box after Rodri’s run.

Minutes later, the turnaround was complete when Jack Grealish scored at the back post after Julian Alvarez had won the ball and played a low ball across the box to the English forward.

Elijah Adebayo (R) of Luton Town celebrates with teammates after scoring the 1-0 opening goal during the English Premier League match between Luton Town and Manchester City in Luton, Britain, 10 December 2023. EFE/EPA/VINCE MIGNOTT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The win sees the champions stay in fourth place, while Luton are still in the bottom three. EFE

