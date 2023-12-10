Villa keep pace with leaders after 1-0 home win vs Arsenal

Sports Desk, Dec 10 (EFE).- Aston Villa moved to within two points of Premier League leaders Liverpool with an impressive home win against Arsenal on Saturday evening.

Their 15th consecutive victory at Villa Park was settled by a single goal through Scottish captain John McGinn’s cool 7th-minute finish after excellent play down the right flank from Leon Bailey.

The Jamaican also played a starring role in midweek when Villa saw off the champions Manchester City by the same score.

While Unai Emery’s Villa were clinical on the counter and solid in defense, Arsenal can consider themselves unlucky not to have earned a draw.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard (R) sees his attempt on goal saved by Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez during the English Premier League match between Aston Villa and Arsenal in Birmingham, Britain, 09 December 2023. EFE/EPA/TIM KEETON EDITORIAL

They missed several good chances, with captain Martin Ødegaard guilty of missing two particularly presentable opportunities.

Gabriel Jesus was also unlucky not to win a second-half penalty when he was caught by Brazil compatriot Douglas Luiz, while Kai Havertz thought he had equalized in stoppage time only for his bundled effort from close range to be ruled out for a handball.

Third placed Villa are two points behind Liverpool, while Arsenal drop to second, one point behind the league leaders. EFE

spo-ks