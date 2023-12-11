Girona stun Barcelona to top LaLiga table

Sports Desk, Dec 11 (EFE).- Girona upset Barcelona 2-4, marking their first ever victory over the Catalan giants, to top the Spanish LaLiga table and boost their title hopes for this season.

The charges of Michel Sanchez now have 41 points, two more than Real Madrid, which dropped two points against Betis on Saturday.

Champions Barcelona are in fourth place behind Atletico Madrid, who beat Almeria earlier in the day.

Artem Dovbyk and Miguel Gutierrez scored for Girona between the strikes of Robert Lewandowski for the Blaugranas in the evenly contested first half.

Valery Fernandez struck again for Girona 10 minutes from time before Ilkay Gundogan put some excitement into the contest with a score in stoppage time.

The excitement at the Olympic stadium, however, did not last very long, as Cristhian Stuani scored two minutes later to complete the stunning win for the side against their Catalan neighbors.

The win has triggered a wild celebration in the camp of Girona, partly owned by City Football Group, who are only in their fourth season in the Spanish top flight.

Barcelona dominated the early few minutes, but it was Girona who drew first blood thanks to Ukrainian Dovbyk, who scored from a counterattack in 12 minutes after he was fed by his compatriot Viktor Tsygankov.

Barcelona’s Polish striker Lewandowski scored a header from corner by Raphinha a few minutes later to bring them level.

Barcelona dominated after the equalizer but Griona’s pressing football was rewarded again in the 40th minute, with left-back Gutierrez scoring for the visitors.

Former Real Madrid left-back Gutierrez, no stranger to such high-voltage game, put the ball into the near top corner after being earlier denied by Barcelona goalkeeper Inaki Pena.

Valery doubled the advantage of Girona beating Jules Kounde to fire home after Stuani headed the ball into his path.

Barcelona, however, refused to give up as Gundogan reduced the margin from a pass by Ferran Torres only for veteran Stuani to pour cold water into their excitement to put the game into the rest.

