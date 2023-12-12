Messi, Ronaldo set to face off in Saudi Arabia in February

New York City, US, Dec 12 (EFE).- Lionel Messi’s American club Inter Miami announced on Monday that it would play against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in the Riyadh Season Cup in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 1.

The match will be part of a preseason tournament that will also feature Al Hilal, the club that has Messi’s former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain teammate Neymar in its ranks.

However, Neymar, who is recovering from a knee injury, stands no chance of playing in the match.

Inter Miami will first face Al Hilal on Jan. 29 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

On Feb. 1, it will be time for the face-off between Messi and Ronaldo, the two most important players of their generation, with Inter Miami lining up against Al Nassr at the same venue.

“These matches will offer important tests for our team, which will benefit us as we approach the new season. We’re excited for our group to get the chance to go up against teams with as much quality as Al-Hilal and Al Nassr,” Chris Henderson, Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director of Inter Miami, said in a statement.

Messi and Ronaldo have faced each other 35 times in their careers, with Messi claiming 16 wins to Ronaldo’s 10, with nine matches ending in draws.

In these matches, Messi has tallied 21 goals and 12 assists against Ronaldo’s 20 goals and one assist. EFE

dvp/am