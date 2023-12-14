NBA suspends Draymond Green indefinitely for hitting Jusuf Nurkic

New York City, US, Dec 14 (EFE).- The NBA suspended Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green indefinitely on Wednesday after he struck Jusuf Nurkic of the Phoenix Suns in the face during his team’s 116-119 defeat earlier in the week.

Green, who has already served a five-match ban earlier in the season, was hit with this fresh ban due to his “repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts,” the NBA said.

The suspension will begin immediately, and Green will have to meet certain league and team requirements to return to court.

“The league didn’t want to put a specific number on the suspension, but allow Green to take the time he might need to deal with challenges he’s facing,” Adrian Wojnarowski, an ESPN journalist within the NBA, wrote on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter.

Green’s indefinite absence represents one more problem for the Warriors, who have a dismal 4-11 record in their last 15 games.

Green was expelled during the Tuesday match for slapping Nurkic.

With 8:23 left in the third quarter, Green was fighting for post position with the Suns center when he turned around and hit Nurkic in the face.

The referees reviewed the incident and deemed it a type 2 flagrant that led to an automatic ejection.

Green, who has a long history of controversial actions, has been expelled twice this season.

The most serious of them was in mid-November, when he grabbed the Minnesota Timberwolves’s Rudy Gobert by the neck, an action that earned him a five-match suspension from the NBA.

Green appeared before the media after the match and apologized to Nurkic.

“He was holding my hip and I was moving to try to make the referees see a foul and making contact with him. As you know, I am not one to apologize for things I wanted to do, but I do apologize to Jusuf because I had no intention of hitting him,” he said in a press conference.

Nurkic expressed his concern for Green’s mental health after the match.

“What’s wrong with him? I don’t know. Personally, I think this brother needs help. I’m glad he didn’t try to drown me… But at the same time, it had nothing to do with basketball,” Nurkic said. EFE

