PSG, Porto complete Champions League round of 16 line-up

Sports Desk, Dec 14 (EFE)- Paris Saint-Germain held Borussia Dortmund 1-1 to join the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday, while Porto completed the line-up with a nervy 5-3 win over Shakhtar Donetsk.

Samuel Chukwueze of Milan scores his team’s second goal during the UEFA Champions League group stage soccer match between Newcastle United and AC Milan, in Newcastle, Britain, 13 December 2023. EFE-EPA/ADAM VAUGHAN

Belgian club Antwerp bowed out with a famous win against Barcelona, though the Spanish champions were still able to finish their group on top, just like Atletico de Madrid, who beat Lazio 2-0 at home.

Atletico de Madrid’s French striker Antoine Griezmann (L) fights for the ball with Lazio Uruguayan midfielder Matías Vecino during the match between Atletico de Madrid and Lazio, on the last day of the group stage of the Champions League, in the Metropolitan Stadium of Madrid, 13 December 2023. EFE-EPA/JUANJO MARTIN

PSG claimed their place in the last 16 thanks to their better head-to-head record with AC Milan, who had to remain content with a place in the Europa Cup despite beating Newcastle United 2-1 in England.

Atletico Madrid’s striker Samuel Lino celebrates after scoring the 2-0 goal during the UEFA Champions League soccer match between Atletico de Madrid and SS Lazio, in Madrid, Spain, 13 December 2023. EFE-EPA/Juanjo Martin

After a barren first half, Karim Adeyemi put Dortmund ahead in the 51st minute, only for Warren Zaïre-Emery to level for PSG five minutes later.

Manchester City’s Micah Hamilton (R) in action against Red Star’s Nasser Djiga (L) during the UEFA Champions league group G soccer match between Red Star and Manchester City in Belgrade, Serbia, 13 December 2023. EFE-EPA/ANDREJ CUKIC

Kylian Mbappe’s strike was disallowed later in the game, but PSG still managed to finish ahead of Milan.

Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips scores the 1-3 from the penalty spot during the UEFA Champions League group G soccer match between Red Star and Manchester City in Belgrade, Serbia, 13 December 2023. EFE-EPA/ANDREJ CUKIC

Joelinton scored with a sublime effort in the 33rd minute to give Newcastle a lead, but Christian Pulisic equalised for Milan at the hour mark.

FC Porto’s Galeno (R) in action against Shakhtar Donetsk’s Giorgi Gocholeishvili during the UEFA Champions League group H soccer match between FC Porto and Shakhtar Donetsk, in Porto, Portugal, 13 December 2023. EFE-EPA/JOSE COELHO

Samuel Chukwueze struck the winning goal in 84 minutes to take Milan to the Europa League at the expense of Newcastle.

FC Porto’s Pepe celebrates scoring the 4-2 goal during the UEFA Champions League group H soccer match between FC Porto and Shakhtar Donetsk, in Porto, Portugal, 13 December 2023.EFE-EPA/FERNANDO VELUDO

Antoine Griezmann’s fifth Champions League goal of the season got Atletico off to a flyer against Lazio in Madrid.

Arthur Vermeeren (R) of Antwerp in action against Oriol Romeu of Barcelona during the UEFA Champions League group stage soccer match between Royal Antwerp and FC Barcelona, in Antwerp, Belgium, 13 December 2023. EFE-EPA/OLIVIER MATTHYS

Samuel Lino, who set up the game, found his name on the score sheet six minutes into the second half as Atletico finished first in their group ahead of Lazio.

Celtic beat Faynoord 2-1 in the other match of the group to end a 10-year wait for a Champions League win on home soil and finish the tournament on a high.

Manchester City became only the second team to win all of their group matches this season after Real Madrid by beating Red Star 2-3 in Belgrade.

Debutant Micah Hamilton hit an opener in from a tight angle 19 minutes into his City debut, and fellow youngster Oscar Bobb added the second in the hour mark.

Hwang In-Beom’s low finish in 76 minutes gave the hosts some hope before Kalvin Phillips’ spot kick restored the two-goal lead for the holders.

Aleksandar Katai headed home in stoppage time to reduce the margin for Red Star.

Leipzig, the other side to qualify for the next round from the group, beat Young Boys 2-1.

The stakes were high in Porto, where a win was a must for both the hosts and visiting Shakhtar to progress to the next round.

Danylo Sikan’s strike for Shakhtar on either side of Galeno’s two goals kept the scoreline 2-1 at half-time.

Mehdi Taremi took Porto further ahead, but Stephen Eustáquio’s own goal made it 3-2.

Pepe and Francisco Conceiçwo settled Porto’s nerves before Eguinaldo earned a late consolation for the Ukrainian side.

Antwerp, who lost all five previous matches, provided similar excitement in an otherwise routine game thanks to goals from Vermeeren, Vincent Janssen, and Ilenikhena.

Vermeeren struck early in the game, but Ferran Torres made the score level in 36 minutes.

Janssen’s 56-minute strike was cancelled out by Marc Guiu in stoppage time.

Ilenikhena scored two minutes later, ensuring Antwerp finished their campaign with a memorable win. EFE

