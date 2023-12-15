6 Messi World Cup shirts fetch $7.8 million at New York auction

New York City, US, Dec 15 (EFE).- Six shirts worn by Argentinian football star Lionel Messi at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar were sold for $7.8 million at an auction in New York on Thursday.

The special lot of jerseys worn by Messi on his way to the much-coveted World Cup crown was expected to fetch over $10 million and set a new record in auctions of sportswear collections.

However, the record of a jersey worn by Michael Jordan in the 1998 NBA Finals, sold for $10.1 million, was ultimately not surpassed.

The auction opened on Nov. 30 and closed at noon on Thursday.

The winner of this bid won a lot, which included six Argentine national team shirts with the number 10 and Messi’s name on the back, worn in the first half of the final, in the semifinal, quarterfinal, round of 32, and two of the qualifying matches, according to auction house Sotheby’s.

The shirt that Messi wore while lifting the World Cup trophy was not part of the lot. EFE

