Messi, Haaland, Mbappé finalists for FIFA’s The Best award

Madrid, Dec 15 (EFE).- Argentine Leo Messi, Norwegian Erling Haaland and French Kylian Mbappé are the three finalists for The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2023 award.

Norway’s Erling Haaland reacts during the UEFA EURO 2024 group A qualifying soccer match between Norway and Spain, in Oslo, Norway, 15 October 2023. EFE-EPA FILE/FREDRIK VARFJELL NORWAY OUT

FIFA announced the shortlist on Thursday, and the winner of the award will be announced on Jan.15 in a ceremony in London.

Messi took the honor in 2022 for the second time in his career after being crowned world champion with Argentina in Qatar, where he played a leading role.

He also played a key role in achieving the league title for PSG, the second won by him in France.

He completed his last season in the French League as part of the best team in the competition and made the highest number of assists.

Scorer of more than 100 goals with Argentina, top scorer of all time in the five major European leagues, and the only player to have provided an assist in five World Cups, Messi signed in July for Inter Miami, where he continues his career.

In repeat of last year, Messi will once again compete for the FIFA award with Frenchman Kylian Mbappé, runner-up in the world in Qatar with France.

The 24-year-old forward was also instrumental in PSG’s eighth league win in 11 years with 29 goals.

FIFA recalled that during the qualification period for The Best 2023, Mbappé scored 17 times in 20 league games, including one phenomenal spell of nine goals in six matches.

Norwegian Haaland, 23, is up for the award after Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City’s first treble, with the Champions League, the English Cup, and the Premier League.

In the 33 games he played in those competitions during the qualifying period, Haaland found the net on 28 occasions.

Among other distinctions, Haaland also received the European Golden Boot, the English Premier League Golden Boot, as well as the Premier League Player and Young Player titles.

Women’s World Cup Golden Ball, UEFA Women’s Player of the Year award, and Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati was shortlisted for the Best FIFA Women’s Player Award 2023 along with her Spanish teammate Jennifer Hermoso and Colombian Linda Caicedo. EFE

