Round of 16: Barça, Napoli face off as Simeone returns to Inter

Sports Desk, Dec 18 (EFE).- The draw for the Uefa Champions League Round of 16 was held on Monday in the Swiss city of Nyon.

One of the highlights of the round will be between FC Barcelona and Napoli, in a clash of the reigning league champions from Spain and Italy.

Another mouthwatering match will see Diego Simeone take his Atletico Madrid team to current Serie A leaders Inter, one of the Argentine coach’s former clubs during his playing days.

John Terry (C), ambassador for the UEFA Champions League final in London, draws the lots during the draw ceremony for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 fixtures in Nyon, Switzerland, 18 December 2023. EFE/EPA/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

Real Madrid, who have won Europe’s elite competition a record 14 times, will travel to German side RB Leipzig.

The Bundesliga’s other two remaining teams, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, will face Italian side Lazio and Dutch powerhouse PSV, respectively.

Real Sociedad, meanwhile, who have not reached this stage of the Champions League since 2004, will take on Kylian Mbappe’s Paris Saint-Germain.

Current Champions League holders Manchester City have been handed a tie with FC Copenhagen, who bested City’s crosstown rivals Manchester United during the group stages, while last season’s Premier League runners up Arsenal will travel to Portugal to take on FC Porto.

The Round of 16 first legs will be held on February 13, 14, 20 and 21, with the second legs taking place on March 5, 6, 12 and 13. EFE

