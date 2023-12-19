Girona topple Real Madrid to retake lead in La Liga

Girona, Spain, Dec 18 (EFE).- The surprise package, Girona, returned to the top of the points table in the Spanish La Liga with a 3-0 win over Alaves in their final home match of 2023 on Monday.

Girona forward Artem Dovbyk (2R) scores against Alaves, during LaLiga match between Girona FC and Alaves, in Montilivi Stadium, Girona, Catalonia, Spain, 18 December 2023. EFE-EPA/David Borrat

A double from Ukrainian Artem Dovbyk and a goal from Portu ensured a convincing win for Michel Sanchez’s side at Montilivi Stadium as the club continued the dream of an unexpected league title or a spot in the Champions League in 2024.

Alaves midfielder Ander Guevara (L) vies for the ball against Cristian Portu from Girona, during LaLiga match between Girona FC and Alaves, in Montilivi Stadium, Girona, Catalonia, Spain, 18 December 2023. EFE-EPA/David Borrat

With the win, Girona equaled its record of 14 victories in a season in the first division, with 21 games still to play, and with 44 points, they were now only five points behind what they had collected in the entire previous season.

The highest-scoring club in La Liga this season with 41 goals also maintained a two-point advantage over Real Madrid and were already nine points ahead of Catalonian neighbor and defending Spanish champions Barcelona.

Real were momentarily on top with 42 points following their 4-1 win over Villarreal on Sunday.

Girona dominated Alaves with 75 percent ball possession, leaving the side in their wake on most occasions.

Dovbyk’s powerful shot in the 8th minute took a deflection off a defender for a corner, but he did not make a mistake to score his ninth goal of the campaign with a header from a rebound in the 23rd minute after goalkeeper Antonio Sivera saved a shot from Yan Couto.

Girona dropped the intensity after the goal, allowing Alaves to make some counterattacks, but in the 42nd minute, the locals once again showed off their abundance of resources, with Cristian Portu scoring the second goal, playing the match for injured Viktor Tsygankov.

The visitors got closer to 2-1 with a header from Rafa Marin and a shot from Ander Guevara, but could not convert their chances.

Shortly before the hour mark, the omnipresent Couto danced with Javi Lopez, forcing the full-back to concede a penalty, and Dovbyk beat goalkeeper Sivera to shoot the ball low down the middle into the net. EFE

asm/am