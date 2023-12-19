Inter Miami announces friendly against Messi’s childhood club

Chicago, US, Dec 18 (EFE).- Major League Soccer club Inter Miami has announced that it will play a friendly against Newell’s Old Boys on Feb. 15 at the DRV PNK stadium in Fort Lauderdale, United States, as part of its preseason campaign.

“I am delighted to welcome my beloved Newell’s to our home here in Miami. It will be a special match due to everything Newell’s Old Boys means to me,” Inter Miami coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino said in a statement on Monday.

“It will also be a good opportunity to prepare for what will surely be an exciting season,” he added.

The match against the Rosario-based club will pit Martino and his compatriot Lionel Messi, both natives of the Argentine city, against their former club.

The pair came through the youth ranks at the Argentine club.

“We’re very pleased to be able to play this exciting preseason match at home in front of our fans at DRV PNK Stadium. This match against Newell’s is a great addition to a set of matches that will put us in the best position possible to compete in 2024. We’re excited for what is ahead,” said Inter Miami’s Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson.

Martino is the player with the most appearances in Newell’s history and was also the protagonist of the championships it won in 1988, 1990, 1991, and 1992.

He won another title as technical director in 2013.

Messi left Newell’s to join FC Barcelona after a productive youth career with the Argentine side.

Inter Miami recently announced a set of preseason friendlies against El Salvador on Jan. 19, Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal on Jan. 29, Al Nassr on Feb. 1, Hong Kong on Feb. 4, and Japan’s Vissel Kobe on Feb. 7.

The MLS’ 2024 season is expected to start in late February. EFE

