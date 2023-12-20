Griezmann equals Luis Aragones record in Atletico Madrid draw

Sports Desk, Dec 20 (EFE).- Antoine Griezmann scored twice to join Luis Aragones as Atletico de Madrid’s all-time leading scorer before Getafe stunned the Madrid side with two late goals to secure a 3-3 draw in their La Liga contest on Tuesday.

Atletico Madrid’s forward Antoine Griezmann (L) scores the 3-1 goal against Getafe’s goalkeeper David Soria (R) during a Spanish LaLiga EA Sports match between Atletico Madrid and Getafe CF at Civitas Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, 19 December 2023. EFE-EPA/Juanjo Martin

The draw put an end to Atletico’s 20-match winning streak at home in all competitions starting with a 1-0 win over Athletic in February.

Atletico Madrid’s striker Alvaro Morata (R) heads the ball to score the 2-1 goal against Getafe’s Domingos Duarte (L) during a Spanish LaLiga EA Sports match between Atletico Madrid and Getafe CF at Civitas Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, 19 December 2023. EFE-EPA/Kiko Huesca

Atletico played much of the game against Getafe with 10 men after Stefan Savic’s red card for a second bookable offence in the 37th minute.

Getafe’s midfielder Oscar Rodriguez celebrates after scoring the 3-2 goal during a Spanish LaLiga EA Sports match between Atletico Madrid and Getafe CF at Civitas Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, 19 December 2023. EFE-EPA/Juanjo Martin

Yet Griezmann took them ahead just before the break before Borja Mayoral’s header tied the contest in the 53rd minute.

Getafe’s forward Borja Mayoral celebrates after scoring the 3-3 goal during a Spanish LaLiga EA Sports match between Atletico Madrid and Getafe CF at Civitas Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, 19 December 2023. EFE-EPA/Juanjo Martin

Alvaro Morata restored the lead with a header before Griezmann scored his historic second from a penalty.

The goal put him level with Aragones with 173 goals as the club’s leading scorer in its 120-year history.

Griezmann took four games less than Aragones’ 368 games played between 1964 and 1974 to join him in the record book.

The Frenchman, who is all but sure to surpass Aragones in the coming weeks, achieved his record in two phases between 2014 and 2023, intersected by his two years at Barcelona.

Griezmann’s 16 goals in 23 games this season and seven in the last six matches on home ground, however, failed to ensure full points for Atletico.

Oscar Rodríguez reduced the margin for Getafe in the 87th minute, and Mayoral scored his second goal of the night from a penalty in the 92nd minute to silence the home crowd.

Ironically, Getafe was also the last team to get a point at the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium in Madrid with a 1-1 scoreline on Feb. 4.

The draw took Atletico ahead of Barcelona in third place on goal difference with 35 points each, but they still trail leaders Girona by nine points and second-placed Real Madrid by seven points.

Sevilla notched a crucial 3-0 win over Grenada in another significant match of the night, with goals from Adrian Pedrosa, Lucas Ocampos, and Sergio Ramos.

It was only their third win this season, which took them to 13th place in the table with 16 points. EFE

am/pd