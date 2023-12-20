Man City thrash Urawa to set up final against Fluminense

Sports Desk, Dec 20 (EFE).- Manchester City thrashed Japanese club Urawa Reds 3-0 at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in the Club World Cup semi-final to qualify for its maiden final on Tuesday.

Jatsuki Ito (L) of Urawa Reds in action against Bernardo Silva of Manchester City during the FIFA Club World Cup 2023 semi final match between Urawa Reds and Manchester City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, 19 December 2023. EFE-EPA/ALI HAIDER

The European and English champions will face former Real Madrid player Marcelo’s Brazilian club Fluminense, who beat Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahly 2-0 in the other semi-final, in the final on Friday.

The result did not reflect the challenge Manchester City, who rested striker Erling Haaland among others, faced against the Japanese club, especially in the first half.

Urawa weaved a web around its goal to leave City struggling until Norwegian center-back Marius Hoibraten put a cross of Brazilian midfielder Matheus Nunes into his own net in the added time of the first half.

The goal completely changed the situation in the second half, in which the Asian champions, forced by the result to look for an equalizer, granted City the spaces that it had been denied in the first half.

The circumstances allowed Pep Guardiola’s men to round off their victory with goals from the Croatian Mateo Kovacic and the Portuguese Bernardo Silva in the second half.

Kovacic put the city’s ticket to the final on track by converting a sensational deep pass from Kyle Walker in the 52nd minute, and seven minutes later, Bernardo Silva put the contest to bed by taking advantage of a rebound from the goalkeeper after a fierce shot by Nunes.

Friday’s final will allow City coach Pep Guardiola to claim his fourth club world championship title after two with Barcelona and one with Bayern Munich.

Fluminense’s Marcelo can end up with his fifth title after winning four with his former club, Real Madrid. EFE

