Barça’s poor run continues with year-end defeat to Club America in US friendly

Sports Desk, Dec 22 (EFE).- Football Club Barcelona wrapped up their wretched campaign in 2023 with a demoralizing loss to the Mexican champions Club America 2-3 in a friendly in Dallas, United States, on Thursday.

The match fell on a particularly uncomfortable date for both teams as Barcelona landed in Texas barely 24 hours after winning their last official match of the year against Almeria.

America arrived having put on hold its celebrations after having secured its 14th league title on Sunday.

It prompted Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez to field a very young team, with only Joao Felix and Andreas Christensen retaining their place in the starting lineup from Wednesday’s match against Almeria.

Goalkeeper Ander Astralaga and defenders Pau Cubarsi and Gerard Martin were handed a debut, and Barcelona’s youthful exuberance was soon rewarded with Lamine Yamal scoring in just the sixth minute.

The Catalan team’s joy, however, was short-lived, as the Mexicans responded in the 12th minute with a back heel from Colombian Julian Quinones, who had time to control the ball in the small area assisted by Alejandro Zendejas against Cubarsi’s weak marking.

As the minutes passed, the game lost intensity and the teams abandoned high pressure, but opportunities continued to come from both sides.

In the 28th minute, Hector Fort starred in a beautiful association of play with Lamine Yamal and Unai and crossed from the right for Marc Guiu, who once again showed that he had an aptitude for goal that Barcelona have been lacking.

America came out of the locker room more focused and took advantage of a double error by Barcelona to tie the score again in the 50th minute, thanks to Quinones.

The two coaches rotated most of their players in the second half, which allowed the Mexicans to gain control and possession.

In the 82nd minute, Henri “La Bomba” Martin completed America’s comeback with an unorthodox header from a great cross from the left by Diego Valdes to make the final score 2-3.

Though Club America won the friendly, cash-strapped Barcelona, currently third in the LaLiga, returned to Spain with $5 million in the bank from the match.

