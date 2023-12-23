1-1. Arsenal resist and leaves Anfield as leader

Sports desk, Dec 23 (EFE).- Arsenal held its nerve against Liverpool’s attacks, especially in the second half when they had victory in hand with two shots on the woodwork, and left Anfield with a point (1-1), enough to maintain dominance in the Premier.

Arsenal has yet to win at Anfield, having not taken three points at the venue since the 2012-13 season, when their coach, Mikel Arteta, was a player.

Arteta ended up standing, involved in the game, faithful to his style and without giving up a victory that at times seemed to be in the hands of his rivals.

Wataru Endo (L) of Liverpool in action against Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC, in Liverpool, Britain, 23 December 2023. (Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/ADAM VAUGHAN EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

The draw satisfies no one and leaves the battle for the leadership more than open, since none of the top three managed to win.

Not even Unai Emery’s Aston Villa in third, who couldn’t beat bottom side Sheffield. Neither Arsenal, first, nor Liverpool, second. Only Tottenham, fourth, managed to beat Everton.

All these setbacks benefit the current champions, Manchester City, who have one game in hand and can return to the fight if they win their upcoming match.

Neither Liverpool nor Arsenal had a break, at an intense pace implemented by Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Mikel Arteta’s team took the lead well after four minutes, in a set-piece action executed by the Norwegian Martin Odegaard took advantage of a header from Gabriel Magalhaes to expose the local defense and their goalkeeper Ederson.

The Gunners, the most adapted to the situation, took advantage. Liverpool, unbeaten in the Premier League for ten games, began to react.

They got the ball and added speed to the duel. On the half hour mark, they equalized.

A long pass from Trent Alexander Arnold to Mohamed Salah on the right wing. The Egyptian got the better of Oleksandr Zinchenko, entered the area and unleashed a powerful shot that beat David Raya.

Klopp’s team seemed to be winning the game, although the last chance before the break for the London team was in the boots of Gabriel Martinelli, who shot, with Ederson out of position, outside the goal, grazing the post.

After coming out of the dressing room, the red team enjoyed their best moment.

Joe Gomez could have scored, but his shot went wide and then the post came into contact with Harvey Elliot.

Mohamed Salah (C) of Liverpool celebrates with teammates after scoring the 1-1 during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC, in Liverpool, Britain, 23 December 2023. EFE/EPA/ADAM VAUGHAN EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

The latter was clearer, just before the last quarter of an hour, in a quick counterattack led by Salah, who gave the ball to Alexander Arnold.

The winger beat Raya with a shot that hit the crossbar. He had the winner there, but it didn’t come.

Then the meeting opened. Anyone could have won. Nobody did and the game ended in a draw, with Arsenal at the top, one point over Liverpool and Aston Villa, four over Tottenham and six over Manchester City, with one game less.

— Standings:

1 – Liverpool:Alisson; Trent Alexander Arnold, Ibrahima Konaté, Virgil Van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas (Joe Gomez, m.35); Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, Curtis Jones (Ryan Gravenberch, m.68); Mohamed Salah, Luis Díaz (Harvey Elliot, m.69) and Cody Gakpo (Darwin Núñez, m.68).

1 – Arsenal: David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz; Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli (Leandro Trossard, 68) and Gabriel Jesus (Eddie Nketiah, 77).

Goals: 0-1, m.4: Gabriel Magalhaes; 1-1, m.29: Mohamed Salah;

Referee: Chis Kanavagh. He showed yellow cards to Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, Eddie Nketiah and Ben White and Liverpool’s Wataru Endo and Mohamed Sala.

Incidents: Match on the eighteenth day of the Premier League played at the Anfield stadium in front of around 57,000 spectators. EFE apa/mcd