Carlo Ancelotti extends deal with Real until 2026

Madrid, Dec 29 (EFE).- Carlo Ancelotti has extended his contract with Real Madrid until June 2026, the club announced on Friday.

Ancelotti’s deal had been due to run out at the end of the current season.

The new contract puts an end to rumors that the Italian would become the next Brazil coach.

“In his five seasons as Real Madrid coach he has won 10 titles: 2 Champions Leagues, 2 Club World Cups, 2 European Super Cups, 1 League, 2 King’s Cups and 1 Spanish Super Cup,” a club statement said.

One of the most decorated managers in the game, Ancelotti is the only coach to have won four European Cups. He also has the most victories in the history of the competition, Real Madrid said in a statement.

He is also the first coach to win the five major European leagues (Italy, England, France, Germany and Spain), the club pointed out.

Ancelotti has taken charge of 260 games for Real Madrid, over two stints (2013-2015 and 2021-present), winning 189, drawing 33 and losing 38.

With his future settled, Ancelotti heads into a second half of the season with his team poised for more success.

Real are top of LaLia – on goal difference –, in the Champions League Round of 16 where they face RB Leipzig, and due to start their Super Cup and Copa del Rey campaigns early next year.

