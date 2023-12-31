Son leads Spurs to 3-1 home win over Bournemouth

London, Dec 31 (EFE).- Heung-min Son and Richarlison scored a goal apiece in the second half as Tottenham Hotspur overcame an impressive Bournemouth at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

The home side were gifted the lead when Cherries goalkeeper Neto played the ball straight to Pape Sarr, with the midfielder making no mistake as he fired in from the edge of the box.

Bournemouth grew into the game as the first half wore on, and should have scored from a series of presentable chances as they finished the half the stronger side but still behind on the scoreboard.

Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur (R) celebrates after scoring with Richarlison of Tottenham Hotspur (L) during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur vs AFC Bournemouth, in London, Britain, 31 December 2023. EFE/EPA/VINCE MIGNOTT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The visitors could not find an equalizer, however, and Spurs captain Son added a second midway through the second period with an excellent left-footed shot that cannoned in off the post.

Brazil striker Richarlison added a third for the home team in the 80th minute to seal the win, although Bournemouth did score a consolation goal through Alex Scott in the 84h minute.

The result leaves Tottenham in fifth, while Bournemouth end the year in 12th place. EFE

