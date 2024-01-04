Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in action against Clara Burel of France during their round of 16 match of the 2024 Brisbane International at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Australia 04 January 2024. EFE-EPA/JONO SEARLE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Azarenka moves into Brisbane International quarterfinals

Sports Desk, Jan 4 (EFE).- Victoria Azarenka of Belarus put on a dominant show to beat Frenchwoman Clara Burel in straight sets 7-5, 6-2 and move into the quarterfinals of Brisbane International at the Queensland Tennis Centre on Thursday.

The two-time winners of the tournament left her first-time opponent Clara awestruck to race to a 4-1 lead in the first set before the 23-year-old debutant broke back to offer some resistance.

However, Azarenka used her experience to ward off the challenge from World No. 56 in the final stages of a tight opening set.

With the momentum clearly on her side, Azarenka raced to a 3-0 lead in the second set and maintained that advantage to close out the victory in little over one and a half hours.

“It was a very competitive match, but I felt that whenever I needed, I was able to step up my game,” said Azarenka, who qualified for Brisbane quarterfinals for the fifth time in her six appearances.

“I think (Burel) played really well, so I have to give her credit. She was changing up the game and passing me so well.”

Azarenka’s will face either former world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova or third seed Jelena Ostapenko in the quarterfinal.

The WTA 500 tournament, which runs from Dec. 31, 2023 to Jan.7, 2024, is expected to serve as a warm-up for the season’s first grand slam, the Australian Open.

The ongoing 13th edition of the tournament marked the return of Rafael Nadal to competitive tennis after a long injury layoff.

Former world no. 1 female player Naomi Osaka also returned to tennis with the tournament this year after giving birth to her daughter in July. EFE

