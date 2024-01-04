Azarenka moves into Brisbane International quarterfinals

Sports Desk, Jan 4 (EFE).- Victoria Azarenka of Belarus put on a dominant show to beat Frenchwoman Clara Burel in straight sets 7-5, 6-2 and move into the quarterfinals of Brisbane International at the Queensland Tennis Centre on Thursday.

The two-time winners of the tournament left her first-time opponent Clara awestruck to race to a 4-1 lead in the first set before the 23-year-old debutant broke back to offer some resistance.

However, Azarenka used her experience to ward off the challenge from World No. 56 in the final stages of a tight opening set.

With the momentum clearly on her side, Azarenka raced to a 3-0 lead in the second set and maintained that advantage to close out the victory in little over one and a half hours.

“It was a very competitive match, but I felt that whenever I needed, I was able to step up my game,” said Azarenka, who qualified for Brisbane quarterfinals for the fifth time in her six appearances.

“I think (Burel) played really well, so I have to give her credit. She was changing up the game and passing me so well.”

Azarenka’s will face either former world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova or third seed Jelena Ostapenko in the quarterfinal.

The WTA 500 tournament, which runs from Dec. 31, 2023 to Jan.7, 2024, is expected to serve as a warm-up for the season’s first grand slam, the Australian Open.

The ongoing 13th edition of the tournament marked the return of Rafael Nadal to competitive tennis after a long injury layoff.

Former world no. 1 female player Naomi Osaka also returned to tennis with the tournament this year after giving birth to her daughter in July. EFE

am