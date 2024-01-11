Dorival Junior confirmed as the new Brazil coach

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Jan 11 (EFE).- Dorival Junior was confirmed on Wednesday as the new Brazil coach, replacing interim Fernando Diniz.

Brazil sacked Diniz last week after a string of poor performances in 2003, when they slipped to sixth place in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

“Dorival Junior is the new coach of the Brazilian men’s national team,” the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said in a brief statement.

It also announced that the new coach would be presented at a press conference on Thursday at its headquarters in Rio de Janeiro.

The departure of Dorival Junior and his new position had already been announced by Sao Paulo on Sunday, but confirmation from the highest authority in Brazilian football was missing.

Dorival, 61, has managed around 20 Brazilian clubs, although his best years have been the last, especially at the helm of Flamengo, which he led to the Copa do Brasil and the Copa Libertadores in 2022.

He then moved to Sao Paulo, with whom he won the Copa do Brasil again last year, beating Flamengo, who fired him at the end of 2022 despite the excellent campaign that year, in the final. EFE

