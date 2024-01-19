Dominant Djokovic eases into 4th round of Australian Open

Melbourne, Australia, Jan 19 (EFE).- Serbia’s number 1 seed Novak Djokovic produced his best performance of the competition so far on Friday as he comfortably beat Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

On his 100th match at the Australian Open, Djokovic eased to a 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (7-2) win over the Argentine 30th seed to book his place in the fourth round.

The reigning champion, who has won a record 10 times in Melbourne, remains on course to extend his all-time record of Grand Slam titles to 25.

Djokovic will face France’s 20th seed Adrian Mannarino, who beat 21-year-old American Ben Shelton.

One of the top seed’s main rivals for what would be Sjokovic’s 11th Australian Open title, Italy’s fourth seeded Jannik Sinner, also sealed his berth in the fourth round with a comfortable 6-0, 6-1, 6-3 win over 26th seed Sebastian Baez of Argentina.

Sinner will take on Russia’s Karen Khachanov in the fourth round next after the 15th seed beat Czechia’s Tomas Machac 6-4 7-6 (7-4) 4-6 7-6 (7-5).

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus blows a kiss after the Women’s 3rd round match against Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 19 January 2024. EFE/EPA/MAST IRHAM

In the women’s draw, reigning champion Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus thrashed Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko 6-0, 6-0 in just 52 minutes.

The second seed has conceded just two sets in her three matches in Melbourne so far this year.

Sabalenka will face American Amanda Anisimova in the fourth round.

Coco Gauff, seeded fourth, defeated her US compatriot Alycia Parks 6-0, 6-2, and will play Poland’s Magdalena Fręch. EFE

