Arsenal hammer Crystal Palace 5-0

London, Jan 20 (EFE).- Arsenal returned to winning ways in the Premier League as they thrashed Crystal Palace 5-0 on Saturday.

The result is a welcome boost for Arsenal’s title ambitions, while embattled Palace manager Roy Hodgson will come under even more pressure.

After managing just four points from their previous five games, the Gunners took an early lead through Gabriel’s back post header from a corner.

The Brazil center back was heavily involved in the second goal when Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson bundled his header in after 37 minutes.

Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli celebrates the 5-0 lead during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal FC and Crystal Palace FC at the Emirates Stadium in London, Britain, 20 January 2024. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Arsenal sealed the result just before the hour when Leandro Trossard finished off a sweeping counter attack.

Substitute Gabriel Martinelli added a brace late in stoppage time as Palace tamely slumped to a defeat that leaves them in 14th place.

Arsenal, meanwhile, climb above Aston Villa into third. EFE

