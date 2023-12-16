Elon Musk advocates regulation for ‘inevitable’ Artificial Intelligence

Rome, Dec 16 (EFE).- Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, the founer of Tesla and SpaceX, said on Saturday that Artificial Intelligence is “inevitable” and called for its regulation with a metaphorical “referee” to ensure future advantages.

Speaking at the “Atreju” forum in Rome, organized by the far-right Brothers of Italy, Musk described Artificial Intelligence as a double-edged sword, capable of virtually everything but lacking consciousness.

“Artificial Intelligence is an element that must be paid attention to. It is like a double-edged blade. It will be able to do practically everything but will lack consciousness,” he said.

He emphasized the need for attention and regulation to navigate its potential risks.

Musk, who also owns the social network X (formerly Twitter), highlighted the positive aspects of Artificial Intelligence, envisioning a future where it fulfills all desired goods and services. However, he acknowledged the risk of AI manipulating public opinion.

Comparing AI to a fable’s genie in the lamp, Musk cautioned that, while people can ask for anything, they must be vigilant about their wishes.

“We will never again lack goods and services because Artificial Intelligence and robotics will be able to do everything you want,” he said.

The Atreju festival, named after the central character in the fantasy book and film “The NeverEnding Story,” was initiated by Meloni in 1998.

The festival serves as a gathering to celebrate Italy’s conservative youth and has its roots in Meloni’s leadership of the right-wing youth movement in Rome. EFE

