US launches another attack on Yemen’s Houthis

Washington DC, Jan 12 (EFE).- The United States launched another military attack on Houthi rebels in Yemen late Friday, following a large-scale military action carried out the previous day jointly with the United Kingdom, according to US media reports.

The latest attacks were on a smaller scale than the previous day and targeted radars used by the rebels, according to US officials quoted by CNN.

Houthi rebels had fired at least one ballistic missile at a commercial vessel sailing in the Red Sea early Friday, after US and British military forces carried out 73 airstrikes on their military positions in several provinces of Yemen.

US officials did not explain whether the second day of military action against the rebels was launched alone by the US, or had the backing of other nations like in the case of Thursday.

These operations reflect a sharp escalation of military operations to stop attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea, which the rebel militia says are being carried out in support of Palestinians under Israeli bombing in Gaza.

The US said Thursday it had carried out a joint military action with the United Kingdom and the support of several countries against Houthi rebels in Yemen, following an increase in attacks against boats in the Red Sea.

The US, UK and eight other countries said the military action demonstrates their joint commitment to freedom of navigation.

In a joint statement, the 10 signatories (US, UK, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, New Zealand and South Korea) said their objective remains “to reduce tensions and restore stability in the Red Sea.”

United States President Joe Biden sent a letter to Congress on Friday regarding the airstrike launched the day before against the Houthis in Yemen after being criticized for not informing Congress.

“I directed this military action consistent with my responsibility to protect United States citizens at home and abroad and in furtherance of the national security and foreign policy interests of the United States,” Biden said. EFE

