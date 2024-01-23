At least 5 killed, dozens injured in Russian missile barrage against Ukraine

Kyiv, Jan 23 (EFE).- Russia launched a total of 41 missiles against several regions in Ukraine early Tuesday killing at least five people and leaving dozens injured, the Ukrainian armed forces said.

A communal worker looks on a damaged building after a rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, 23 January 2024. EFE-EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK

Of the missiles fired, 21 were shot down by the Ukrainian air defenses.

Ukrainian sappers take away debris of a shot down X-101 Russian missile after a rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, 23 January 2024. EFE-EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK

The weapons included 15 cruise missiles, all of which were shot down, and another 12 ballistic missiles, 5 of which were intercepted before they hit their target.

Rescuers and policemen stand near damaged gymnasium after a rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, 23 January 2024. EFE-EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK

The main target of the attacks was once again the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, where many residents woke up to the sound of explosions and were forced to seek shelter in the metro for more than two hours.

Kyiv’s military administration said on Telegram that the Russians first launched several cruise missiles from strategic bombers in Russia’s Saratov Region.

“These rockets entered the capital in two waves. When they were already directly in the airspace of Kyiv, the enemy launched land-based ballistic missiles at the capital,” the administration said.

“Almost two dozen air targets were hit by air defense forces and “defense) means over Kyiv,” it added.

“As a result of this combined missile attack in the capital, unfortunately, there is destruction and casualties,” according to the administration.

At least 5 people have died in Ukraine in the attacks, which have also left dozens injured.

One person died in Kyiv and three others in the northeastern city of Kharkiv, where one of the missiles destroyed a residential building, also leaving many injured.

The fifth death occurred in the city of Pavlograd in the Dnipropetrovsk region. EFE

mg/pd