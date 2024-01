🔺#GazaStrip Nearly 1.4 million people sheltering in 155 @UNRWA facilities +400K in close vicinity



🔺1.73 million people receiving @UNRWA assistance, reduced by 150K as families forced away from our facilities due to Israeli Authorities’ evacuation ordershttps://t.co/gbwOajY6JE pic.twitter.com/UeOEeKVd70