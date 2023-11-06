K-Pop star G-Dragon denies drug use amid police investigation

Seoul, Nov 6 (EFE).- K-pop group BigBang’s G-Dragon, in his first appearance before South Korean police on Monday, denied having used drugs, allegations for which he has been banned from leaving the country since last month.

G-Dragon, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, voluntarily presented himself before the Metropolitan Police Agency’s narcotics unit to address the charges against him.

“I have not been involved in any drug-related crime, and I am here to clarify that,” the singer told reporters upon his arrival at a police station in Incheon, west of Seoul.

Dressed in a dark suit, G-Dragon reassured his fans, saying, “Do not worry too much; I will come back after I answer the questions.”

As a part of the investigation, the police had planned to conduct an instant drug test on G-Dragon and send his urine and hair samples to the National Forensic Service for further examination.

Moreover, the police were expected to examine the singer’s smartphone to determine whether a doctor involved in drug distribution had provided him with narcotic substances through an intermediary.

On Oct. 25, police opened an investigation into the artist’s alleged drug use, and banned him from leaving the country.

In 2011, G-Dragon admitted to smoking marijuana but claimed he was unaware of the substance he had consumed and the prosecution eventually dropped the case.

The members of BigBang, which rose to fame in 2007, have also been embroiled in other scandals.

Former band member Seungri was sentenced in 2021 to three years in prison on nine different charges, including embezzlement and arranging prostitutes for foreign businessmen.

G-Dragon debuted as the leader of BigBang in 2006 and began releasing solo work shortly after becoming one of the biggest names in K-Pop.

Drug use carries tough punishment in South Korea, where the conduct of artists and other celebrities is closely scrutinized.

In recent weeks, the police have launched investigations into alleged drug use by “Parasite” actor Lee Sun-kyun and have charged “Hellbound” actor Yoo Ah-in with illegal drug use. EFE

