US Bombing of Houthi base in Al Hudaydah

Sana’a, Jan 13 (EFE). – The United States launched a new bombing campaign on Saturday against a military base of Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the port city of Al Hudaydah.

The US bombed insurgent positions for the second consecutive day in response to their attacks in the Red Sea, witnesses reported to EFE.

According to them, the alleged US bombing came after the insurgents launched a missile aimed at the southern Red Sea, where the rebels have carried out dozens of attacks against merchant ships since November, severely disrupting maritime traffic.

The extent of the attack on Al Hudaydah, one of the rebels’ main bases for launching drones and rockets, is still unknown.

The Yemeni port city, along with a base near the airport in the capital Sanaa, were the targets of Saturday’s bombing campaign against Yemen.

So far, neither the Houthis nor the US have commented on the matter.

However, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the attack on its X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday morning.

“At 3:45 am (Sana’a time) on Jan. 13, US forces conducted a strike against a Houthi radar site in Yemen. This strike was conducted by the USS Carney (DDG 64) using Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles,” CENTCOM said.

“(It) was a follow-on action to a specific military target associated with strikes conducted on Jan. 12 to degrade the Houthi ability to attack maritime vessels, including commercial vessels,” the US Central Command added.

The first large-scale military operation, carried out by the US and UK with support from a dozen countries, targeted 28 insurgent enclaves, according to CENTCOM, and left five Houthi casualties, according to the Yemeni rebels.

Following these attacks, the Houthis organized a massive demonstration yesterday against the US and the UK, against which they declared “open war,” fearing the opening of new fronts in the war in Gaza.

Since mid-November, the Yemeni rebels have carried out dozens of attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea to exert economic pressure on Israel and support the Palestinians in Gaza. EFE

ja-cgs/mcd