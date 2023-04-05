At least 4 kids killed in attack on Brazil nursery school

Sao Paulo, Apr 5 (EFE).- At least four children died Wednesday and three were wounded in an attack on a nursery school in the southern Brazilian city of Blumenau, the local fire department reported.

A 25-year-old man entered the Cantinho Bom Pastor nursery school with a knife, attacked the children and later surrendered to authorities, according to the Military Police, as cited by local media outlets.

The attack comes 10 days after another attack on a Sao Paulo school in which a 13-year-old stabbed a female teacher to death and injured four other people.

The latest attack took place about 9 am, and several firefighting and police units were dispatched to the scene to deal with the emergency and attend to the injured.

“It’s been confirmed that four children died and three were transported to the hospital,” said the fire department, adding that “other public security agencies” are also on the scene to investigate the incident.

At present, the condition of the injured is not known, although the local press reported that at least one child is in serious condition.

In recent months, similar attacks have been occurring at other schools in Brazil, a country that up until recently had not experienced many violent incidents of this kind.

Besides the attack 10 days ago, last Nov. 25 a 16-year-old shot four people to death in two successive attacks on two schools in the city of Aracruz, in southeastern Espiritu Santo state.

Two months before that, a man armed with a revolver and two knives invaded a civilian-military school and killed a disabled female student in northeastern Bahia state.

Also, on March 13, 2019, two former students entered a school in the city of Suzano, some 60 kilometers (37 miles) from Sao Paulo, murdered five students and two female workers and injured about 10 other people before they both killed themselves, or each other, in an apparent mutual suicide pact.

EFE cms/mp/bp