Thailand election favorite gives birth two weeks out from polls

Bangkok, May 1 (EFE).- The favorite to become Thailand’s next prime minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, has given birth to a baby boy two weeks out from the country’s general election.

Pheu Thai Party candidate Paetongtarn posted a photo on Instagram of herself, her husband Pidok Sooksawas and their new arrival in a hospital delivery room on Monday.

“Hello, my name is Prutthasin Sooksawas, and my nickname is Thasin,” the caption reads from the baby’s point of view.

“Thank you for all your support. Mom will need to recover for a few days before meeting with the media.”

Paetongtarn, 36, is the daughter of Thaksin Shinawatra, prime minister from 2001 until he was deposed in a military coup in 2006, and the niece of Yingluck Shinawatra, prime minister from 2011 until she was also ousted by a military coup in 2014. Both live in exile.

The politician, who during the late stages of her pregnancy participated in many campaign rallies for the May 14 election, is the new face of the influential family that seeks once again to lead Thailand.

According to a recent opinion poll by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA), Paetongtarn is the voters’ favorite with 35.70 percent support, followed by Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the reformist party Move Forward, with 20.25 percent.

In addition to the young politician, popularly known as Ing, Pheu Thai has two other candidates for head of government: the real estate magnate Srettha Thavisin and Chaikasem Nitisiri, the party’s chief strategist. EFE

