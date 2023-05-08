One dead as missile strikes destroy Red Cross warehouse in Odesa

Kyiv, May 8 (EFE).- A warehouse in Odesa being used by the Red Cross to store humanitarian supplies was destroyed in a fire caused by an overnight Russian missile attack, the organization said Monday, which military sources said killed one person.

“On May 8, a 1,000-square-meter warehouse of the Ukrainian Red Cross Odesa Regional Organization was destroyed by a missile strike on the city of Odesa. The fire entirely destroyed the humanitarian aid stored in the warehouse,” the Ukrainian Red Cross said on Twitter.

Police officer works in an apartment of a residential building that was damaged by the debris of a Russian drone explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine, 08 May 2023. EFE/EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK

No employees or volunteers were injured as a result of the attack, the organization added.

Ukrainian military authorities on Monday reported a Russian attack with Kh-22 missiles launched from Russian aircraft early Sunday night that hit a food warehouse on the Black Sea coast and a food warehouse in Odesa province in southern Ukraine.

Military sources later confirmed the death of a security guard as a result of the missile barrage, which affected large parts of the country, including the capital Kyiv.

A handout photo made available by the Operational Command ‘South’ shows fire burning and destruction at the site of a night shelling, in the outskirts of Odesa, Ukraine, 08 May 2023 amid the Russian invasion. EFE/EPA/OPERATIONAL COMMAND ‘SOUTH’ HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Kyiv mayor, Vitali Klitschko, confirmed on his Telegram channel that “in the early hours of May 8, Moscow launched another large-scale attack on Ukraine.”

“Three people were injured in explosions in the Solomyanskyi district of Kiev, and two others were injured when the wreckage of a drone fell in the Sviatoshynskyi district, both west of the center of the capital,” Klitschko said.

The two injured from the Sviatoshynskyi district were immediately taken to a nearby hospital by medical services.

Klitschko added that the wreckage of the Russian drone fell on a two-storey building and that the city registered several other explosions during the early hours of Monday.

A woman looks at an apartment block that was damaged by the debris of a Russian drone explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine, 08 May 2023. EFE/EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK

The city’s military administration explained that drone debris also fell in the central Shevchenkivskyi district. A high-pressure gas pipeline was damaged as a result of the impacts, local agencies reported.

A parked car caught fire in the yard of a residential building due to these strikes and other drone debris fell on a residential building, the road and the runway of the city’s international airport, according to the administration.

Ukrainian media also reported that explosions had been heard in the south of the Kherson region, in the southeast of the country and partly controlled by the Russians. EFE

int-mg/ks