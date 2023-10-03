More than half a million Mexicans will participate in rally for “women and life”

Mexico City, Oct 3 (EFE).- More than 500,000 Mexicans will participate next Sunday in the third “March in favor of women, life, and peace” amid the historic Supreme Court ruling that eliminated abortion from the Federal Penal Code last month, according to civil organizations that called the march on Wednesday.

MEX7172. CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (MÉXICO), 03/10/2023.- Activists participate today in a press conference in Mexico City, Mexico. EFE/Sáshenka Gutiérrez

“We march because we continue to trust Mexico. We are not coming out against someone or something. Still, we want to generate a culture of life,” Alison Gonzalez, coordinator of the One Day for All Women Movement (a mostly pro-life organization) and spokesperson for the march, said at a press conference.

Under the slogan “We continue believing in Mexico,” hundreds of non-governmental associations are calling for this march, which, according to the organizers, seeks to send a message of union in favor of women’s rights and life.

“Mexico needs a message of trust and hope, a message that reminds us of what unites us instead of what divides us,” said González.

The march will occur, among other entities, in Mexico City, where it will depart from the Monument to the Revolution towards the Historical Center at 10.00 local time (16.00 GMT). More than 200,000 attendees, mainly young people, are expected.

Other cities that will join the march are Monterrey, Toluca, Guadalajara, Zacatecas, Cordoba, San Luis Potosi, Queretaro, Pachuca, Tijuana, Tlaxcala, Tepic, Acapulco, Cuernavaca, among others.

The organizers affirmed that the marches will occur peacefully and respectfully.

Within the framework of the march, the organizers will invite the Mexican State and society, in general, to attend to the needs of women, especially pregnant women, to help them avoid “false dilemmas” where “the good and rights of the mother and those of her child are “set against each other.”

“The time has come to be creative and find ways to provide help, protection, security, support and better options for women who carry a child in their womb, at any stage and in any circumstance,” said Lianna Rebolledo, communicologist, radio and television host and founder of Loving Life.

The organizers also praised the current moment in Mexico, especially the high possibility that a woman could become the country’s first female president.

“This opportunity, where there could be a woman representing our nation, allows us to empathize with women,” said Inés Rodríguez, lawyer and activist.

The protest will occur after the recent Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) ruling that eliminated the prohibition of abortion from the Federal Penal Code. With this, anyone with the capacity to gestate can go to federal hospitals and access their right to abortion.

However, Mexico’s 32 states must still modify its penal code.

In addition, this happens in a context in which ten women are murdered every day, according to official figures. EFE

csr/ar