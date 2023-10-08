Persian Gulf countries:climate funding is developed countries’ responsibility

Riyadh, Oct 8 (EFE). – The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), integrated by the Middle East oil-rich economic powers, recalled that their countries are “on the path of development” and that climate financing is the responsibility of developed countries.

“The GCC countries are developing countries with their own environmental and climatic conditions (…) and these challenges require adaptation,” the economic body said in a statement issued during the Middle East and North Africa Climate Week, inaugurated on Sunday in Saudi Arabia.

The countries recalled their commitment to the 2015 Paris Agreement, which stipulates that the financing of climate action and its implementation is the responsibility of developed countries and is not responsibility of developing countries.

For this reason, the GCC proposed to “follow a step-by-step path to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreements,” but asked that emission reductions “have a realistic basis that take into account differentiation, national circumstances, and recognize the importance of the different solutions and technologies available.”

Likewise, it urged to “prepare and plan for adaptation” to a temperature rise of more than 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The president of the next United Nations climate summit (COP28), the Emirati Sultan al Yaber, said Sunday that the event will have a “pragmatic, ambitious and comprehensive” agenda that will keep the goal of “1.5 degrees” of global warming “within reach”.

Al Yaber, who is also CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc), predicted that the upcoming COP28 will have “transformative results for the Middle East and North Africa region and for the entire world,” given the “commitment and capacity” that the region’s population and “leadership” have to address the climate crisis. EFE

