Syrian Kurds denounce Turkish bombing of vital facilities

Cairo, Oct. 8 (EFE) – The Kurdish-led Democratic Syrian Forces (FSD) alliance denounced on Sunday that Turkey has bombed “more than 145” vital facilities in northern Syria in the last three days of airstrikes, including hospitals, schools and power plants.

“In the last 72 hours, Turkey has bombed our safe zones in more than 145 places,” FSD commander Mazlum Abdi said on X.

He also pointed out that “the destruction of infrastructure is a war crime,” recalling that Turkish forces have attacked schools and hospitals.

Since Thursday, Turkey has carried out dozens of strikes with fighter jets and drones, as well as ground attacks, in areas of northern and northeastern Syria controlled by the FSD, the main ally of the US-led international coalition against the Islamic State.

In response, the Syrian Kurds said in a statement Sunday that they had killed six Turkish soldiers and wounded seven others in recent days while attacking more than a dozen positions where Ankara’s troops are stationed.

“Our forces affirm that they will not tolerate attacks and incursions by the Turkish occupation or its mercenaries in our regions, and we will exercise our legitimate right to respond,” the FSD said.

Turkey’s campaign comes in retaliation for a suicide bombing on October 1 at the Interior Ministry in Ankara, an attack claimed by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) guerrilla group, whose members the Turkish government says were trained in Syria.

For this reason, the head of Turkish diplomacy, Hakan Fidan, warned that they would attack targets of the People’s Protection Units (YPG), one of the main components of the FSD and considered by Ankara a branch of the PKK.

Almost a year ago, Ankara launched a deadly campaign of bombings and attacks against northern Syria, after making similar accusations against Syrian Kurds in connection with another attack that left six dead in Istanbul. EFE sr-cgs/mcd