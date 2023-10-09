Tsunami alert of up to one meter activated in Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 9 (EFE) – Japan’s meteorological authorities activated a tsunami warning of up to one meter (3.2 ft) early Monday in the Izu Islands, south of Tokyo, and in parts of the Pacific coast where an earthquake struck. No damages have been reported so far.

The earthquake struck at 5:25 a.m. local time in waters near the island of Torishima at a shallow depth with an undetermined magnitude, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

After the earthquake, the JMA warned of the risk of tsunamis of about one meter in height in Kochi Prefecture (southwest) and along the coast of Chiba, east of Tokyo.

After 7:25 a.m. local time, a sea level rise of 60 centimeters (2 ft) was observed on Hachijojima Island, the southernmost of the main islands in the Izu archipelago (about 290 kilometers or 180 miles south of Tokyo), with a population of about 8,000.

In Chiba and Kochi, the tsunami reached a height of about one meter. Minor flooding was observed on other Izu islands, an archipelago administratively dependent on Tokyo, and on the Ogasawara islands, where a tsunami warning was also issued.

JMA urged people to leave all affected coastal areas due to the risk of continued sudden changes in sea levels.

The Tokyo metropolitan government said it had received no reports of damage from the tsunami at this time and noted that it was continuing to analyze the situation with the Coast Guard and meteorological authorities.

Today’s quake and tsunami alert come after another 6.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Pacific Ocean south of the Izu Islands onThursday, also prompting officials to warn of the risk of a tsunami. EFE

