Biden questioned over classified documents found at his home

Washington, Oct 9 (EFE).- United States President Joe Biden was questioned over the discovery of classified documents from the time he was vice president at his home, the White House said Monday.

White House spokesperson Ian Sams said in a statement sent to local media that the voluntary interview was conducted by special counsel, Robert Hur, on Sunday and Monday.

“As we have said from the beginning, the President and the White House are cooperating with this investigation, and as it has been appropriate, we have provided relevant updates publicly, being as transparent as we can consistent with protecting and preserving the integrity of the investigation,” Sams said.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Robert Hur in January to investigate Biden after classified documents from when he was vice president in Barack Obama’s administration (2009-2017) were found at his home in Wilmington in Delaware.

Biden has said he was unaware that these documents were at his home and claims that he has cooperated with the relevant authorities since his legal team handed over the documents as soon as they found them.

In this way, he has distanced himself from the case of former Republican President Donald Trump (2017-2021), who refused to return classified documents that he took from the White House after his presidency to the National Archives.

The FBI had to search Trump’s Mar-a-Lago mansion in Florida to recover those documents, a case for which the Republican has been criminally charged and faces several years in prison if convicted. EFE

